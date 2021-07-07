Owen Wilson’s Eyes Got Him In The Right Mindset For ‘Loki’

Over the past 25 years, Owen Wilson has made more than 50 movies, but his television output had been confined to three voiceover roles and a few guest appearances in the flesh. That, of course, has now changed, since he’s a regular on Loki the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series airing on Disney+. Since this was his first time playing a character whose story arc doesn’t get a resolution by the end of the script, we asked him how he went about approaching the role of Mobius M. Mobius on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Owen Wilson)