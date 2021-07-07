Don Cheadle Says ‘Space Jam’ Sequel’s Got It All!

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers may be watching the NBA Finals from home this season, but you’ll still be able to see James on the court … in the theater. He’s starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy, a sequel of sorts to the 1996 film that starred Michael Jordan alongside the Looney Tunes crew. The new movie also features Don Cheadle in a live-action role, and he thinks the mix of a “surprisingly good” James, the classic cartoon characters, and the premise all come together for a fun film experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Don Cheadle)