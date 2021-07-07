Blindsided By Success: Young Michael Strahan Never Saw It Coming

By all measures, Michael Strahan has had an extraordinary career. In recognition of his 15-year run with the New York Giants, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. After he retired from the game, he began his television career — first as part of an NFL pregame show, then moving on to his partnership with Kelly Ripa (after Regis Philbin retired), and finally onto the Good Morning America team. And he’s continued to excel: Twice since joining GMA in 2016, Strahan has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. On top of that, Strahan’s also been hosting the network revival of The $100,000 Pyramid, which is currently in its fifth season on ABC. The funny thing is, if you’d told teenaged Michael Strahan about his career path, he wouldn’t have believed any of it. In fact, back then, he says he didn’t even see a future for himself in football. So, what motivated him to accomplish all of these things? (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Strahan)