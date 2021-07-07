Alec Baldwin & Amy Sedaris: Any Ex-Baby Can Enjoy ‘Boss Baby’

Since The Boss Baby opened in 2017, it’s spawned a Netflix series and, now, a sequel, The Boss Baby: Family Business. Alec Baldwin is back for his second round in the role of Ted Templeton Jr., and he’s been joined in Family Business by Amy Sedaris, who voices the role of Tina, Ted’s niece and part of the BabyCorp organization. And the two of them believe the reason why the films and series work so well is because anyone who’s ever been a baby can relate! (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Sedaris & Alec Baldwin)