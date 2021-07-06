How Pixar Picked Tom Hanks As Its ‘Toy Story’ Lead

When Toy Story was released in 1995, the film had the benefit of featuring the reigning two-time Oscar winner for Best Actor, Tom Hanks, in his very first animated movie. Of course, it would go on to become a very fruitful partnership, as the four Toy Story movies have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide over the past 25 years, as well as 12 Oscar nominations (including four wins). Interestingly, though, Hanks was cast in the role of Woody before either of his Oscar-winning performances, in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, had been released. In fact, Hanks told us he was cast for the role directly because of one of his more forgettable films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)