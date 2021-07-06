Crazy Season Helped Sofia Vergara Realize ‘AGT’s’ True Meaning

Sofia Vergara thought she knew what she was getting into when she took a seat on the America’s Got Talent judges’ panel. She’d watched the show, become a fan, gotten to know the show’s formula and rhythms. Then, during her first season, the COVID-19 pandemic, with all of its entertainment lockdowns, happened. Because of that, Vergara’s first season was nothing like she’d expected. In retrospect, though, she told us that being part of a nontraditional kind of season helped her gain an even deeper understanding of what the show means to both the people participating and the people watching. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)