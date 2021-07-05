Rachel Weisz Sees Strong Interest In Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’s’ Future

Marvel had seemingly closed the book on The Avengers after Endgame was released in 2019, with many of its members either dead or moving on to new things after the climactic battle. The Black Widow character of Natasha Romanoff was one of those members who didn’t survive the film, but Marvel isn’t quite through with Scarlett Johansson’s charismatic warrior. The prequel film Black Widow is about to open, and co-star Rachel Weisz told us why she thinks the Black Widow character still has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel Weisz)