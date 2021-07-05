Jon Hamm: Everyone’s Still Excited To Work With Steven Soderbergh

Lately, director Steven Soderbergh has embraced the challenge of making movies for streaming services on smaller budgets. But that hasn’t stopped him from attracting some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to those films. His latest, the crime thriller No Sudden Move, features an ensemble cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Matt Damon, and more. And even though Soderbergh hasn’t made a film for theaters since 2018, Hamm says he feels it’s still a great honor to even be considered for a role in one of his movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Hamm)