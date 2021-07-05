How ‘The Republic Of Sarah’ Finally Found Its Footing

The Republic of Sarah is built on an interesting and — if you’ve been following the news this weekend — timely premise about a town that declares itself independent from the United States and the high school history teacher who’s tasked with building its government. It’s a project that its creator, Jeffrey Paul King, has been trying to get off the ground since he worked on the show Elementary, and he told us about the drawn-out process it took for him to finally get the show on the air. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeffrey Paul King)