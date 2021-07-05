How ‘The Republic Of Sarah’ Finally Found Its Footing

The Republic of Sarah is built on an interesting and — if you’ve been following the news this weekend — timely premise about a town that declares itself independent from the United States and the high school history teacher who’s tasked with building its government. It’s a project that its creator, Jeffrey Paul King, has been trying to get off the ground since he worked on the show Elementary, and he told us about the drawn-out process it took for him to finally get the show on the air. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeffrey Paul King)

The Republic of Sarah airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

