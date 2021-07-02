Arnold Schwarzenegger: The Twisted Tale Of How ‘Terminator’ Got Its Sequel

In 1984, James Cameron’s low-budget action movie, The Terminator, was only a moderate success, taking in $38.3 million at the U.S. box office. Even with another $40 million in international receipts, the film was far from being a blockbuster, and there was initially no talk at all about a sequel. So how did we wind up with Terminator 2: Judgment Day seven years later? And how did it become a record-setting film, with a then-staggering $52 million holiday weekend opening? As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of that historic opening, Arnold Schwartzenegger told us how the idea of a Terminator sequel went from non-starter to record-breaker over time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwartzenegger)