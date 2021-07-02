Amazon Studios Turning Sebastian Fitzek’s Best Selling Novel ‘Therapy’ Into A Series
Amazon Studios filmed Sebastian Fitzek’s thriller Therapy as an Amazon original high-end series for Prime Video. The series development is the first result of a cooperation announced at the beginning of the year between the bestselling author, Ziegler Film and Amazon Studios Germany. The six-part mystery thriller series follows the fate of a psychiatrist who, years after her disappearance, has to grapple with the loss of his daughter, who has been missing for years. The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2022.
No witnesses, no traces, no corpse. Josy, the twelve-year-old daughter of the well-known psychiatrist Viktor Larenz, disappears under mysterious circumstances. Their fate remains unexplained. Four years later: The grieving Viktor has retired to a remote holiday home. But a beautiful stranger tracks him down there. She is tormented by delusions. In it, a little girl appears to her again and again, who disappears just as without a trace as Josy once did. Viktor begins therapy, which is increasingly becoming a dramatic interrogation …
“As the work that made my breakthrough as an author, my first novel always has a very special place in my heart. Thanks to Philip Pratt and Nikos Karavias, Die Therapy has now found a top-class serial home at Amazon Studios, “says Sebastian Fitzek. “I am particularly pleased about the choice of the scriptwriters, especially Alexander Rümelin, who has often impressed me with his work. And I’m more than happy that Regina Ziegler and Barbara Thielen are responsible for production. You have already done a great job on Passenger 23 and Cut off, and I am more than convinced that with The Therapy you will create a high-quality and unique series that will delight audiences both nationally and internationally. “
“With The Therapy, Sebastian Fitzek captivated millions of readers in German-speaking countries. We are now looking forward to realizing this nerve-wracking thriller as a high-end series on Prime Video, “says Philip Pratt, Head of Deutsche Originals at Amazon Studios. “The therapy is the first result of our cooperation with Ziegler Film and Sebastian Fitzek, for whom we have contractually secured access to exclusive rights for selected customers from his work.”
“During the May Screenings in Los Angeles, Sebastian Fitzek, Barbara Thielen, Markus Olpp and I stood in front of the Amazon Studios and were firmly convinced that we would be welcomed with open arms with Sebastian’s books. That quickly became a reality, “says Regina Ziegler. “The spark immediately jumped over to Philip Pratt, who logged us into the Amazon system. The fact that we are shooting Die Therapy in January 2022 (the novel is now in its 47th edition) is a great challenge for me with a wonderful team at my side and the first series production of Ziegler Film with such a successful streamer. We look forward to the continuity with Sebastian Fitzek and to the collaboration with Amazon Studios. “
The Amazon Original Series is realized by Ziegler Film. Alexander Rümelin (Lindenberg! Do your thing) leads the Writer’s Room. The series is produced by Regina Ziegler (Abgeschnitte, Weissensee) and Barbara Thielen (Passenger 23).