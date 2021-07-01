LeBron James Sees ‘Space Jam’ Sequel As A Slam Dunk For Families

For those NBA fans who enjoy debating whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the G.O.A.T., you’re about to get a new point of comparison: Space Jam. Jordan, of course, starred in the original 1996 film (yes, it’s almost 25 years old), and James is starring in a new sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy. However, James isn’t focused on the competitive aspect of things right now — what he really wants is for kids and their parents to enjoy the movie together.(Click on the media bar below to hear LeBron James)