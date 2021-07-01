In Lawrence Fishburne, Liam Neeson Got A Good Actor & Good Guy As ‘Ice Road’ Co-Star

By Hollywood Outbreak

THE ICE ROAD (L-R): LAURENCE FISHBURNE as GOLDENROD, LIAM NEESON as MIKE, MARCUS THOMAS as GURTY. CR: ALLEN FRASER/NETFLIX © 2021

As an Academy Award nominee, Liam Neeson certainly brings an air of credibility to The Ice Road’s cast. But he’s not the only Oscar nominee in the cast — he’s joined by Emmy and Tony Award winner Lawrence Fishburne. When Neeson got the news that Fishburne would be one of his co-stars, he was ecstatic. After all, not only was Fishburne an award-winning actor, but Neeson knew him to be a quality person, so he was excited to have the opportunity to work together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Liam Neeson)

The Ice Road is currently streaming on Netflix.

