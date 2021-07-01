In Lawrence Fishburne, Liam Neeson Got A Good Actor & Good Guy As ‘Ice Road’ Co-Star

As an Academy Award nominee, Liam Neeson certainly brings an air of credibility to The Ice Road’s cast. But he’s not the only Oscar nominee in the cast — he’s joined by Emmy and Tony Award winner Lawrence Fishburne. When Neeson got the news that Fishburne would be one of his co-stars, he was ecstatic. After all, not only was Fishburne an award-winning actor, but Neeson knew him to be a quality person, so he was excited to have the opportunity to work together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Liam Neeson)