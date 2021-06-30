‘The Devil’ Was A Bit Hellish For Meryl Streep

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Meryl Streep’s role in The Devil Wears Prada was juicy enough to earn her one of her 21 Oscar nominations. But playing the high-strung fashion icon Miranda Priestly — though it may have looked like fun on the screen — was not one of the high points of Streep’s career on a personal level. In fact, at the time the film was released, she told us it was, at times, a pretty miserable experience, especially when she saw co-stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci having so much fun with their roles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)

The Devil Wears Prada is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak