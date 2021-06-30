‘The Devil’ Was A Bit Hellish For Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep’s role in The Devil Wears Prada was juicy enough to earn her one of her 21 Oscar nominations. But playing the high-strung fashion icon Miranda Priestly — though it may have looked like fun on the screen — was not one of the high points of Streep’s career on a personal level. In fact, at the time the film was released, she told us it was, at times, a pretty miserable experience, especially when she saw co-stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci having so much fun with their roles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)