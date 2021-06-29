With ‘Part II,’ John Krasinski Hoped To Do Justice To ‘A Quiet Place’

It’s not easy to make a sequel to a scary movie that doesn’t devolve into a sort of parody of the original experience, a point proven all too well by the Scary Movie series. When it became clear there was an appetite for a sequel to A Quiet Place, it originally caught director John Krasinski off guard, as he wasn’t expecting the story to be continued. So, when it became clear that a sequel would be in the works, he told us he thought long and hard about how he could make a second film that not only respected the first one, but built upon it without cheapening the experience. He says he thinks he accomplished that when he wrote and directed A Quiet Place Part II. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)