With ‘Part II,’ John Krasinski Hoped To Do Justice To ‘A Quiet Place’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Director John Krasinski on the set of “A Quiet Place Part II.”

It’s not easy to make a sequel to a scary movie that doesn’t devolve into a sort of parody of the original experience, a point proven all too well by the Scary Movie series. When it became clear there was an appetite for a sequel to A Quiet Place, it originally caught director John Krasinski off guard, as he wasn’t expecting the story to be continued. So, when it became clear that a sequel would be in the works, he told us he thought long and hard about how he could make a second film that not only respected the first one, but built upon it without cheapening the experience. He says he thinks he accomplished that when he wrote and directed A Quiet Place Part II. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)

 A Quiet Place Part II is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak