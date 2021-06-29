How Marina Sirtis Knew ‘Star Trek: TNG’ Wasn’t Your Ordinary TV Show

There are very few television shows whose fans are given a name, but Star Trek is right up there at the top of the list, as Trekkers (or, to some, Trekkies) became the first famously named TV fandom back in the 1960s. Of course, that fandom has never gone away — it’s lived long and prospered, especially as the show was reincarnated in movies and spinoff series — and those fans have been unbelievably passionate about the shows. Just ask Marina Sirtis. As Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation, she acquired first-hand knowledge of how strong that fandom could be and, at a public event, talked about how she’s realized that TNG was more than just a TV show to a lot of people. (Click on the media bar below Marina Sirtis)