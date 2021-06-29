HBO Max Unveils ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Trailer

The Many Saints Of Newark is the feature film prequel to David Chase’s groundbreaking award-winning HBO drama series “The Sopranos.” Follow young Anthony “Tony” Soprano as he grows up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.
Directed by Alan Taylor, “The Many Saints of Newark” stars Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. #TheManySaintsOfNewark
The Many Saints of Newark will be available on October 1 in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.