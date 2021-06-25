New Series, New Situation Reveals A New ‘Loki,’ Tom Hiddleston Says

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe obviously know Tom Hiddleston and the Loki character from the films in the Infinity Saga, including the Avengers movies. Now that he’s been able to resurrect the character on his own series, Hiddleston told us he’s really enjoying taking this character — which so many people already know and love — and adding new layers and new dimensions that people might not expect. And he says the new cast he’s working with has made that easier for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hiddleston)

Loki is currently streaming on Disney+.

