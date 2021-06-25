John Cena: ‘Fast & Furious’ Is Fueled By Another F-Word

The Fast & Furious franchise has now been around for a full 20 years — what many people would consider to be a generation. And generations are all about family. So, in a way, it makes perfect sense that John Cena is joining the series now because, while he doesn’t necessarily represent a new generation for the Fast & Furious crew, he is a new extension to the story’s core family. Cena thinks that the ongoing saga of the Toretto family is what has kept the franchise viable for so many years and so many movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Cena)