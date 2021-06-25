For Liam Neeson, ‘The Ice Road’ Felt Like An Arctic Adventure

Yes, filming The Ice Road was as cold as it sounds. Liam Neeson stars in the thriller, in which a team of truckers races against time to save a group of trapped miners in Canada. The movie was actually shot in Canada, in and around the city of Winnipeg. And there’s a reason why the locals there refer to it as “Winterpeg,” because during the winter months, it gets very, very cold. Neeson told us that just being outside in that Manitoba cold felt like he was doing stunt work, because the cold itself was so dangerous. (Click on the media bar below to hear Liam Neeson)