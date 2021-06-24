Que Sera, Sera, Anthony Anderson?

Anthony Anderson has found a lot of success as an entertainer, including seven seasons on ABC’s hit Black-ish. However, Anderson is fully aware that he’s one of the fortunate ones, and that not every project is a winner. Since he’s also hosting a reboot of the game show To Tell the Truth on ABC, he’s hoping that also finds an audience. But as much as he wants the new show to be a hit, he’s also willing to accept things either way, because he says that’s the way his mother raised him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Anderson)