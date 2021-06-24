Jon Hamm Is Happy To Be On Your Home Theater With ‘No Sudden Move’

By Hollywood Outbreak

NON HAMM as Joe Finney in HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures’ crime drama NO SUDDEN MOVE. Photo Credit: Claudette Barius

With an ensemble cast featuring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, David Harbour, and Jon Hamm, certainly Steven Soderburgh’s crime thriller No Sudden Move would be destined for big box office success this summer. But that’s not going to happen — instead of screening in theaters, the film will be showing exclusively on HBO Max. That doesn’t bother Hamm at all; to the contrary, he thinks it’s great that people will be able to enjoy the film in their own homes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Hamm)

No Sudden Move starts streaming July 21 on HBO Max.

