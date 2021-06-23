Working With New ‘Luca’ Director Was A Joy For Maya Rudolph

Enrico Casarosa joined Pixar 19 years ago, and he’s been part of the creative team on several of the company’s high-profile projects since then, including Cars, Up, The Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, Coco, and last year’s Onward and Soul. So when the Italian story artist came up with an idea of his own, about sea monsters who live off the coast of Italy and can walk as humans on land, the company gave him his big chance to finally direct a film. The result is Pixar’s latest release, Luca. Maya Rudolph is one of the voice talents starring in the film, and she told us what it was like to work with the first-time director as he realized his vision. (Click on the media bar below to hear Maya Rudolph)