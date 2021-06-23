Taking ‘In The Heights’ To The Heights Was An Awesome Experience

Since In the Heights was originally conceived as a stage play, artistic directors needed to be creative and take some liberties in portraying Washington Heights, the neighborhood in which the story is set. But when it was being made into a movie, that gave director Jon M. Chu and the creative team the ability to literally take it to the streets, shooting on location in and around Washington Heights. According to Chu, that made a huge difference in the look and feel of the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon M. Chu)