How Stephen King’s Misfortune Turned Into ‘Lisey’s Story’

Stephen King personally wrote each of the eight episodes of the new series Lisey’s Story, based on his own 2006 novel. He’s also an executive producer on the series, which stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Although he did it a lot early in his career, King hasn’t written many screen adaptations of his own material lately — Lisey’s Story is only his fifth in the past 20 years. So, why is Lisey’s Story so special to him? He told us because it’s a story that came straight from his own real-life experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen King)