Geena Davis & Susan Sarandon Revisit The ‘Thelma & Louise’ Phenomenon

Back in 1991, Thelma & Louise was a groundbreaking film, and its inherent feminism didn’t come without controversy. There were those who complained loudly that the movie painted men in a negative light, though a majority of fans and critics disagreed. Twenty-five years after its release, it was entered into the U.S. National Film Registry, marking it as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” This year, Thelma & Louise celebrates its 30th anniversary, and it’s become ingrained in pop culture (especially that final scene). Looking back at the film, its themes, and even the controversy, stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon talk about why Thelma & Louise remains just as popular now as it was then. (Click on the media bar below to hear Geena Davis & Susan Sarandon)