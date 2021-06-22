From Super Bowl To ‘College Bowl’: An Opportunity Peyton Manning Couldn’t Pass Up

The College Bowl concept has been around since long before there was even color television — it first aired on network TV back in 1959! But its origins go back even further than that, starting out as a radio show in 1953 (hosted by Betty White’s late husband, Allen Ludden). After a few decades away, College Bowl has been revived this summer. First-ballot NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is the host of the new version, along with being one of its executive producers. Actually, it’s a family affair — Manning’s brothers Eli and Cooper are also executive producers, and Cooper is joining Peyton on the show as its sideline reporter. Peyton and Cooper talked to us about how the show will be run and why they wanted to bring back the concept. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peyton Manning & Cooper Manning)