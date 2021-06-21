‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & Netflix Leads Winners At ‘Critics Choice Real TV Awards’

After a record-breaking near-600 submissions, and a stellar year in reality television, there were three ties among this year’s winner’s pool – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) and “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) tied for Best Competition Series, “The Masked Singer” (Fox) and “The Voice” (NBC) tied for Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety, and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network) and “The Oprah Conversation” (Apple TV+) tied for Best Structured Series. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) was the only series to take home multiple awards, also winning for Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series.
In the fan voted categories, Phil Rosenthal – “Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix) was awarded Male Star of the Year, while Sandra Lee – “Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC) was named Female Star of the Year.
Netflix, which led the networks in nominations, also led in wins, with a total of six.
Alex Trebek was honored posthumously with this year’s Impact Award, which recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and the positive impact they have made on the world of nonfiction content. Mr. Trebek and his legacy epitomize what the Impact Award was created to honor. His longstanding commitment to the pursuit of excellence, his continual encouragement of curiosity, and his unfailing charm made Mr. Trebek one of television’s most respected and beloved figures. He was an inspiration to the nonfiction community that selected him for this award, and to the vast audience that welcomed him into their daily lives. Alex’s children Matthew and Emily Trebek accepted the award on his behalf, with a heartfelt speech that can be viewed below.