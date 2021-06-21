Michael Bolton Thinks ‘Dating Game’ Is A Wonderful Thing

Michael Bolton (the singer, not the Office Space character) knows a lot about celebrity dating. Once upon a time, he had a long-term relationship with actress Nicolette Sheridan, and he’s had rumored flings with stars like Brooke Shields, Pamela Anderson, Teri Hatcher, and Cher! That alone would make him a perfect choice to co-host The Celebrity Dating Game with Zooey Deschanel, But it turns out that Bolton, who’s also an executive producer on the show, has motivations that literally go back decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Bolton)