Fans Have Made Will Smith Feel Like Royalty (And He Loves It!)

At age 52, Will Smith is in a reflective mood, and he’s going to share. He’s been writing his memoirs, and the result, Will, is due to be released later this year. It may seem hard to believe, but it’s now been 35 years since the teenaged Smith was thrust into the spotlight as The Fresh Prince, and all along the way, he’s had millions and millions of adoring fans buying his records, going to his concerts, watching his TV show, and heading to his movies. A lot of those fans haven’t been very shy, either, and that’s OK with Smith. He told us he’s always enjoyed hearing his fans scream his name. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)