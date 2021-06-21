‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hosts Explain Its Inspirational Appeal

Believe it or not, there’s a video clip of music DJ/producer Marshmello tackling the American Ninja Warrior course that’s been viewed more than 87 million times on YouTube so far, on both his page and the ANW page. And there are several other ANW clips that have been viewed more than a million times. There’s a reason why these clips go viral, and hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbala-Biamila think they know what it is: because they show real people reaching deep inside to bring out the best in themselves, and that’s something that can inspire us all. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbala-Biamila)