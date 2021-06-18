Rose Byrne’s Really Fond Of Her ‘Physical’ Workout Wardrobe

Set in the 1980s world of sweat-soaked Spandex, Physical tells the story of a woman who’s out to change her life through aerobics classes. That woman, Sheila, is played by Rose Byrne, who had to wear a lot of those famously revealing Spandex suits and leotards. As the mother of two young children, Byrne might have had some reason to feel self-conscious in those body-hugging outfits, but she told us that she actually felt really comfortable in them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rose Byrne)