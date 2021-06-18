Rose Byrne’s Really Fond Of Her ‘Physical’ Workout Wardrobe

By Hollywood Outbreak

Rose Byrne in “Physical,” a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Set in the 1980s world of sweat-soaked Spandex, Physical tells the story of a woman who’s out to change her life through aerobics classes. That woman, Sheila, is played by Rose Byrne, who had to wear a lot of those famously revealing Spandex suits and leotards. As the mother of two young children, Byrne might have had some reason to feel self-conscious in those body-hugging outfits, but she told us that she actually felt really comfortable in them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rose Byrne)

Physical is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

