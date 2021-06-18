‘Luca’ Lands With Laughs & Life Lessons

In our minds, the musical pitch for the movie went something like this:

“My name is Luca, I live on the ocean floor.

I look kinda scary, too, but not when I walk up on the shore.”

Yes, Luca is a young sea monster living off the coast of Italy. Thanks to the garbage they throw into the sea, Luca has developed a consuming fascination with the human race and wishes he could see what life is like for these strange creatures. But, as he strikes up a friendship with another sea monster named Alberto, he learns they have the ability to take on human form when they leave the water. Obviously, they’re going to use this ability to spend some time living among the people on the Italian Riviera, and that’s where the fun begins.

Once Luca and Alberto are on land, they get to know other kids, including a friendly girl named Giulia and a bully named Ercole. As Luca and Alberto try to earn money to buy their coveted Vespa, they team up with Giulia in a local triathlon, competing against (of course) Ercole. If you’re a fan of Disney/Pixar movies, you can pretty much guess how that turns out, but the fun is in getting there.

Since this is (quite literally) a fish out of water story, we get to see the pair learn what it means to be human, while timid Luca and gregarious Alberto discover a thing or two about the importance of self-confidence. And there’s also the Splash factor — as in the ’80s Disney movie, our two protagonists have to avoid getting wet, or else they’ll return to their sea monster forms. That results in some very funny scenes as the film progresses.

As you would expect from a Pixar film, the visuals and voiceovers are top-notch. Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer are particularly good as Luca and Alberto, while Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan are excellent as Luca’s worried parents, who try to track down their runaway son. The choice of the Italian Riviera as the film’s setting is also a good one, as the locations burst to life with vivid color and activity.