Kevin Hart & His Entourage Of Career Advisors

Just in time for Father’s Day weekend comes a new Kevin Hart film, appropriately titled Fatherhood. While it does have some lighter moments, it’s not your typical laugh-out-loud Kevin Hart comedy. In fact, it’s more of a drama, featuring Hart as a man who has to tackle fatherhood alone after his wife dies. So, while it may not be what you’d expect from him, it’s the kind of thing Hart thinks is important when it comes to building his career. He’s not alone in thinking that; as he’s become more and more successful, he told us he’s built his own family of people who are constantly helping him build on that success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Hart)