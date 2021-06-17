Playing ‘Green Lantern’ Had Ryan Reynolds Feeling A Little Frightened

By Hollywood Outbreak

At the People’s Choice Awards in 2012, Ryan Reynolds took home the “Best Superhero” trophy for his role in the movie Green Lantern. And that’s kind of funny, because Ryan Reynolds probably wouldn’t have even voted for himself after the movie came out. Critically panned and a box office disappointment, it teased a sequel in its closing credits, but by the time Green Lantern had run its course in the theaters, the sequel had been officially cancelled. Nevertheless, despite its Tomatometer score of 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film does have its fans, and they’re currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. And while Reynolds has admitted, in retrospect, that the movie was a mess, even before it came out, he admitted he was a little worried at first about taking the role.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)

If you dare, Green Lantern is currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

