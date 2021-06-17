New ‘Conjuring’ Movie Flips The Format On Haunted House Films

The stars of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It have talked about how the film is a definite departure from other films in the Conjuring franchise. But, to Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, that departure goes well beyond the scope of the series. Wilson and Farmiga told us the movie is also a real departure for the genre, because it’s a haunted house movie that spends a lot of its time outside the house, and they were really impressed by how different that felt. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga)