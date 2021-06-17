‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Officially Starts Production With A Hawaiian’ Blessing
New CBS original series NCIS: HAWAI’I kicked off its first season production at Mokulē’Ia Beach on Oahu with a traditional Hawaiian blessing in honor of its host Hawaiian culture, which was held in line with the series’ overall filming safety protocols. The event took place on Wednesday, June 16.
Series stars Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson, as well as the producers and the NCIS: HAWAI’I crew, participated. Kahu (Officiant) Ramsay Taum officiated the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). In honor of the show’s premiere season, the ceremony centered on the constant motion of the ocean and how the moving ocean waters, driven by the winds and tides, connects the entire planet.
NCIS: HAWAI’I will premiere in the fall, airing Monday (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.