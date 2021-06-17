Gordon Ramsay Couldn’t Resist Seeking Out ‘Uncharted’ Adventures

While Gordon Ramsay is perhaps best known for his cooking competitions, like Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef, he’s never been afraid to leave the kitchen, hit the road, and find new adventures. While his Kitchen Nightmares took him around the country, looking for restaurants that needed fixing, that was still playing it a little too safe for Ramsay, who craved something bigger and scarier. That’s where Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted comes in. Ramsay told us the show really appealed to his sense of adventure, especially when it came to learning about new cooking techniques and strange local ingredients. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gordon Ramsay)