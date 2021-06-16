The Opposite Of De-‘Press’-ion: Elizabeth Banks Loves Giving Away Money

As a Hollywood multi-hyphenate, Elizabeth Banks has had success as an Emmy Award-nominated actress, a producer, and a director. But her latest job description also seems to be her most unlikely one: game show host. For the past three years, Banks has been presiding over ABC’s reboot of the classic 1980s game show Press Your Luck, and she’s been having a great time doing it. What she loves most about it, she told us, is being able to change people’s lives — with other people’s money! (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Banks)