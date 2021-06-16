Paramount+ Releases ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season Two Teaser Trailer

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released an all-new teaser trailer for season two of its hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD, in celebration of Captain Picard Day. New teaser art for the upcoming season was also revealed.
Captain Picard Day is celebrated by “Star Trek” fans globally on June 16th in honor of a fictional annual event held aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D for the ship’s schoolchildren, as seen in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by Patrick Stewart, served as the ship’s captain.
STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.
STAR TREK: PICARD season two cast members include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie and Brent Spiner.
STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.