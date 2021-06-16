Amy Sedaris Acted Like A Baby During Lockdown (And Got Paid For It!)

By Hollywood Outbreak

Tina Templeton (Amy Sedaris) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business, directed by Tom McGrath.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Amy Sedaris got in touch with her inner child … literally. While most Hollywood productions came to a screeching halt last spring, work continued on The Boss Baby: Family Business. As an animated film, much of it was able to be produced remotely, and Sedaris — who plays an infant named Tina — was able to work from the comfort of her own home. Looking back at the process, she was really grateful for the opportunity to work on something that was so much fun and had such a short commute! (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Sedaris)

The Boss Baby: Family Business opens in theaters on July 2 and will stream on Peacock.

