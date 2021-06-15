The Moment (And Partnership) That Changed Elton John’s Life

When the concert business gets back into full swing again, Elton John is expected to resume his farewell tour, which was cut short last spring. After it’s done, he’ll say goodbye to a career that’s continued through seven decades, from the 1960s until now. For the young performer, things really turned a corner in 1967, when the 20-year-old was introduced to a lyricist named Bernie Taupin. With Taupin providing the words and John the melodies, they conquered the charts all over the world with their songs. When we spoke to John, he reflected back upon those life-changing circumstances that eventually turned him into one of pop music’s biggest superstars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elton John)