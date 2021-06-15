John Stamos Sees Lessons To Be Learned in ‘Big Shot’

The Disney+ series Big Shot is meant to be a story that’s both motivational and inspirational. John Stamos stars as a basketball coach trying to rebound from a tough firing by taking a job heading up a high school girls’ squad. It’s certainly not where the character expected his career to take him, but Stamos says that’s the idea of the show — to take the circumstances you’ve been given, make the best of them, and find a way to succeed in spite of the challenges. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Stamos)