With ‘Kevin,’ Annie Murphy Tells Typecasting To ‘F**k’ Itself

After six seasons starring on the critically acclaimed Schitt's Creek, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award last year, Annie Murphy has definitely shifted gears. While Alexis Rose was charmingly vain and good-natured, Kevin's Allison is a woman hell-bent on taking control of her life in some very dark, serious ways. Kevin can be just as sour as Schitt's was sweet, and Murphy told us she specifically sought out a project that would break the Alexis Rose stereotype immediately.