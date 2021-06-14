Theaters Are ‘A Quiet Place’s’ Emily Blunt’s Favorite Places

Even with stiff competition from In the Heights, A Quiet Place Part II won the box office race this past weekend, taking in another $11.7 million, for a three-week total of nearly $109 million. (In doing so, it became the first movie to cross the $100 million mark since Sonic the Hedgehog did it last February 23.) While writer/director John Krasinski has talked about howthe movie was conceived as entertainment meant to be viewed in theaters, his wife — A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt — echoes those sentiments, albeit from the point of view of the film fan. She says there really is no substitute for going to see movies in a theater.(Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)