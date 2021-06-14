Theaters Are ‘A Quiet Place’s’ Emily Blunt’s Favorite Places

By Hollywood Outbreak

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Even with stiff competition from In the Heights, A Quiet Place Part II won the box office race this past weekend, taking in another $11.7 million, for a three-week total of nearly $109 million. (In doing so, it became the first movie to cross the $100 million mark since Sonic the Hedgehog did it last February 23.) While writer/director John Krasinski has talked about howthe movie was conceived as entertainment meant to be viewed in theaters, his wife — A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt — echoes those sentiments, albeit from the point of view of the film fan. She says there really is no substitute for going to see movies in a theater.(Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)

 A Quiet Place Part II is now playing in theaters.

