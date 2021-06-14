‘F9’ Puts ‘Fast & Furious’ Fan John Cena In The Front Seat

The Fast and Furious franchise was built, of course, around an action star: Vin Diesel. But the franchise has grown in interesting and unexpected ways — including the participation of Oscar-winning actors — over the years. And now, even though Diesel is still at the center of the action, F9: Fast and Furious 9 has brought another action star on board. Former wrestler John Cena co-stars in the new film as Diesel’s brother (who also just so happens to be a very good, fast driver), and he told us it was a great honor to be asked to join the cast, because he’s loved the Fast and Furious films for years! (Click on the media bar below to hear John Cena)