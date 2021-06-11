What Inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda To Hit The ‘Heights’ With His Play & Film?

In the Heights is the brainchild of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it was first created for the stage, opening in 2005 before starting its Broadway run in 2008. Thirteen years later, it’s become a movie. Unlike the recent Hamilton movie, which was a filmed performance of the stage play, In the Heights is a true stage-to-screen adaptation. Of course, Miranda was heavily involved as a producer, writer, and co-star of the film. With his participation, the film is infused with Miranda’s original vision, and he told us about how the idea was first conceived. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda)