Tom Hiddleston Thinks He Got Pretty Lucky With ‘Loki’

Those of you who watched Avengers: Infinity War were probably certain that Loki’s story had come to an end — after all, he wasn’t one of those characters who could be snapped back into existence in Endgame. But, as Endgame showed us, time is fluid in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and just as Vision has returned in Wandavision, Loki has returned with his own series, Loki. Tom Hiddleston, a fan favorite in the MCU who’d appeared in half a dozen of the films, admitted he was a little surprised when he was approached with the idea for the series, and he told us he was thrilled with the way they got him involved in the show.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hiddleston)