AMC+ Releases Trailer For Six Part Revenge Thriller ‘The Beast Must Die’

AMC+ and AMC released the trailer for the revenge thriller, The Beast Must Die, starring BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Cush Jumbo OBE (The Good Wife, The Good Fight). Remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of their AMC linear airings on Mondays at 10:00PM ET/PT.
After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle, The Serpent, MotherFatherSon), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an “undercover” Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’s plans for revenge before anyone else dies.
Based on the novel by Nicholas Blake (pseudonym of Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis CBE) and shot on the stunning Isle of Wight, additional cast for The Beast Must Die includes Geraldine James (Downton Abbey,Back to Life), Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Outcast), Maeve Dermody (Marcella, Carnival Row), Douggie McMeekin (Chernobyl, Harlots), Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) andBarney Sayburn.