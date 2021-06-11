After 40 Years, ‘Raiders’ Success Is Still A Pleasant Surprise To Harrison Ford

It was 40 years ago this weekend that audiences first had a ball watching Indiana Jones outrun an oversized ball of stone and had their eyes melted (figuratively) by watching the bad guys’ faces melted (literally). Yes, it’s the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, a movie that re-teamed Harrison Ford with writer George Lucas and introduced him to director Steven Spielberg. Of course, the movie was a huge hit and spawned a franchise that continues to this day — a fifth sequel is due next summer. Given the high-profile names involved in the initial project, the quality of their work, and their box office bankability, it was no surprise that Raiders would do well. Yet Ford told us he was still a bit shocked at how incredibly well Raiders — and its two ’80s sequels, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade — was received by both fans and critics alike.(Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)